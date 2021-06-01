Las Vegas police appeal again for help to identify slain boy

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police appealed again Tuesday to teachers, grandparents and adults who work with children to help identify a slain child whose body was found by hikers near a highway between Las Vegas and rural Pahrump. Las Vegas police Lt. Ray Spencer says tips have been checked in states including California, Arizona, Texas, Nebraska and Iowa since the body was discovered Friday morning. None proved fruitful. Investigators think the boy was between the ages of 8 and 12 and was from somewhere in southern Nevada. At 4-foot-11-inches and about 125 pounds, Spencer says the boy might’ve been big for his age.