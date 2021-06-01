Due to holiday lag, Arizona reports only 4 new virus cases

PHOENIX (AP) — The Memorial Day holiday has led to a delay in reporting of new COVID-19 cases in Arizona, resulting in daily count of just four cases. The state Department of Health Services reported Tuesday the state dashboard updated before all new cases were submitted. As a result, only four cases and no deaths were documented. Hospitalizations of virus-stricken patients deviated little from the previous few days. The dashboard shows 549 people were hospitalized Monday with 150 of them in ICUs. So far, more than 5.9 million vaccine doses have been administered. Over 3.3 million people have received at least one dose.