Arizona man drowned at Lake Powell near border with Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Officials say an Arizona man drowned at Lake Powell recently when winds prevented him from swimming back to his boat. The 34-year-old Subrahmaniyan Mathimohan died May 22. He was from Phoenix. He drowned after he slid off the rental house boat’s slide without a life jacket and was unable to swim back. His body was found a day later by a dive team. Utah’s state medical examiner is doing an autopsy as part of an investigation of the incident. The drowning occurred on the Utah side of the lake, which straddles the border with Arizona.