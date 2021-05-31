Navajo Nation reports 2 COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation is reporting two new confirmed COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths. Tribal health officials say the latest figures released Sunday night pushed the total number of cases since the pandemic began more than a year ago to 30,841 on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. The known death toll now is 1,324. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez says people must continue getting vaccinated, wear face masks and practice social distancing while honoring soldiers on Memorial Day.