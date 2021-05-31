Arkansas top seed in NCAA Tournament after dominant SEC run

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — SEC regular-season and tournament champion Arkansas is the No. 1 national seed for the NCAA baseball tournament. The 64-team tournament opens Friday in 16 regionals. Winners advance to eight best-of-three super regionals. Those winners move on to the College World Series in Omaha. The top eight national seeds are assured of hosting super regionals if they win their regionals. The national seeds following Arkansas are Texas, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Arizona, TCU, Mississippi State and Texas Tech.