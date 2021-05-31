Arizona reports 361 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Health officials in Arizona have reported 361 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, but there were no additional deaths. The latest numbers made public Monday pushed the state’s totals to over 881,000 cases since the pandemic began more than a year ago. There have been 17,628 known deaths. More than 3.3 million residents or 46% of Arizona’s population have received at least one vaccination shot and over 2.7 million people are fully vaccinated. Vaccination rates vary widely,with older residents more likely to be protected. About 84% of the state’s residents age 65 and over are vaccinated. Only 37% of Arizona residents ages 15 to 34 are fully vaccinated.