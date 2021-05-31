Alonso powers Mets in return, deGrom beats Diamondbacks 6-2

PHOENIX (AP) — Pete Alonso homered and had four RBIs in his return from the injured list, Jacob deGrom pitched six shutout innings and the New York Mets beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-2 for their fifth straight victory. Making his second start since coming off the IL, deGrom allowed two hits while striking out eight and walking none. He lowered his ERA to 0.71, the best for a qualifying starter through May since Phillies left-hander Curt Short was at 0.64 in 1964. The Diamondbacks have lost 17 of their past 19 games.