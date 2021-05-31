A nation slowly emerging from pandemic honors Memorial Day

A nation slowly emerging from restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic honored generations of fallen U.S. veterans on a Memorial Day observed without the severe pandemic restrictions that affected the day of tribute just a year ago. Parades and events of remembrance were held in localities large and small across the country Monday, many resuming after being canceled last year as the pandemic hit with full force. At Arlington National Cemetery’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, President Joe Biden delivered a solemn speech honoring the 1 million killed in service of the nation — and challenged Americans to carry on that defense of democracy.