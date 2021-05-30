SEC matches record with 7 teams named NCAA regional hosts

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference matched its record with seven teams among 16 regional hosts for the NCAA baseball tournament. The hosts have locked up spots in the national tournament and the rest of the 64-team field will be unveiled Monday. Each regional will be made up of four teams playing in a double-elimination format. All are scheduled from Friday through Monday. Regional winners advance to best-of-three super regionals. Those eight winners go on to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. Arkansas is expected to be the No. 1 overall seed after sweeping the SEC regular-season and tournament championships.