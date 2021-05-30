No. 1 seed Oklahoma, 2019 champ UCLA highlight WCWS field

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Top seed Oklahoma and 2019 national champion UCLA highlight the Women’s College World Series field. Last year’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. UCLA defeated Oklahoma in the best-of-three championship series two years ago to claim its 13th national title and 12th NCAA championship. USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City has been expanded to a capacity of 13,000 this year. That’s an increase of 4,000. Double-elimination bracket play begins Thursday. The championship series will start June 7.