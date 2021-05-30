Navajo Nation reports 9 new COVID-19 cases and 4 more deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation is reporting nine new confirmed COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths. Tribal health officials say the latest figures released Saturday night pushed the total number of cases since the pandemic began more than a year ago to 30,839 on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. The known death toll now is 1,322. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said people must continue getting vaccinated, wear face masks and practice social distancing.