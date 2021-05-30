Man barricades self in Phoenix home; arrested for burglary

PHOENIX (AP) — Police say a barricade situation is over in north Phoenix and a man has been booked into jail on suspicion of burglary. They say officers responded to a call of a residential burglary at a home around 9 a.m. Sunday. Police say a man forced entry into the house and the residents weren’t home at the time. Officers negotiated with the suspect for several hours and he was taken into custody by 2 p.m. The name and age of the suspect weren’t immediately released by police.