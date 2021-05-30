D-backs end 13-game skid, top Cards 9-2 with Marte’s 3 RBIs

PHOENIX (AP) — Ketel Marte hit a tying home run in the third inning and go-ahead, two-run single in the fourth, helping the Arizona Diamondbacks stop a 13-game losing streak with a 9-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Arizona, which overcame a 2-0 deficit, is just 19-35 and had been on the National League’s longest losing streak since the Diamondbacks’ 14-game skid in 2004. Matt Peacock got his first big league win as a starting pitcher, throwing 78 pitches in his third career start. He gave up two runs and six hits in six innings, struck out six and walked none.