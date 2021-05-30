Caldwell-Pope out for Lakers in Game 4; Davis, Paul active

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Starting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will miss Game 4 of the Los Angeles Lakers’ first-round playoff series with the Phoenix Suns due to a bruised knee. Los Angeles forward Anthony Davis and Phoenix guard Chris Paul are active for Game 4 despite injuries. Caldwell-Pope was injured in the third quarter of the Lakers’ victory in Game 3. He went through a pregame workout before Game 4, but Los Angeles decided to hold him out. Paul was in Phoenix’s starting lineup again despite being clearly limited in the last two games by his right shoulder injury.