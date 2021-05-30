Arizona reports 623 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Health officials in Arizona on Sunday reported 623 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths. The latest numbers pushed the state’s totals to 881,089 cases and 17,628 known deaths since the pandemic began more than a year ago. On Saturday, Arizona health officials had reported 557 new coronavirus cases and 19 deaths. The 19 fatalities were the state’s largest daily increase in deaths in more than two weeks. The dashboard also showed that over 5.8 million vaccine doses have been administered in Arizona so far. More than 3.3 million residents _ 46.2% of Arizona’s population _ have received at least one shot and over 2.7 million people have been fully vaccinated.