Phoenix police: Shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 critically wounded
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say one man was killed and another man and a women were critically wounded in a shooting Saturday. No identities were released and a Police Department statement said investigators were trying to determine circumstances of the incident and that no information was immediately available on a suspect. Police said they wanted to hear from anyone with information on the incident which occurred in the west of West Thomas Road and North 43rd Avenue.