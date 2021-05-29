Skip to Content

Phoenix police: Shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 critically wounded

9:23 am AP - Arizona News

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say one man was killed and another man and a women were critically wounded in a shooting Saturday.

No identities were released and a Police Department statement said investigators were trying to determine circumstances of the incident and that no information was immediately available on a suspect.

Police said they wanted to hear from anyone with information on the incident which occurred in the west of West Thomas Road and North 43rd Avenue.

Author Profile Photo

David Skinner

Weekend Producer and Social Media for KVOA-TV. Graduate of the University of Arizona.

