Skip to Content

O’Neill homers again, Cards send D’backs to 13th loss in row

11:21 pm AP - Arizona News

PHOENIX (AP) — Tyler O’Neill homered for a third straight game, Yadier Molina had three RBIs and the St. Louis Cardinals won 7-4 on Saturday night over the Arizona Diamondbacks, who have lost 13 games in a row. O’Neill added two doubles and finished with three RBIs. He also made a diving catch in left field that saved a run in the fourth inning. St. Louis jumped out to a 7-0 lead by the fifth. The Diamondbacks clawed back with four runs, but it wasn’t enough. They are one loss short of the longest skid in franchise history.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content