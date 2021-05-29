O’Neill homers again, Cards send D’backs to 13th loss in row

PHOENIX (AP) — Tyler O’Neill homered for a third straight game, Yadier Molina had three RBIs and the St. Louis Cardinals won 7-4 on Saturday night over the Arizona Diamondbacks, who have lost 13 games in a row. O’Neill added two doubles and finished with three RBIs. He also made a diving catch in left field that saved a run in the fourth inning. St. Louis jumped out to a 7-0 lead by the fifth. The Diamondbacks clawed back with four runs, but it wasn’t enough. They are one loss short of the longest skid in franchise history.