Oklahoma State’s Jin leads NCAA men by 3 after 65

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Oklahoma State freshman Bo Jin shot a 5-under 65 at Grayhawk Golf Club to take a three-shot lead after two rounds of the NCAA men’s national championship. Jin had three birdies on the front nine and four on the back, including three straight to close on the par-70 Raptor Course. He’s at 7 under in the first NCAA championship in two years due to the 2020 pandemic. Arizona State sophomore Ryggs Johnston had the low round of the day, shooting a 7-under 63 to tie Clemson’s Turk Pettit in second at 5 under after a 67. Oklahoma leads the team competition by five shots at 6-under 554.