Man arrested after body found in duffel bag in storage unit

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Kingman police say a man is accused of killing a woman last year, hiding her body in a duffel bag in a storage unit and then driving her car and making withdrawals from her bank account in recent months. Police said 35-year-old Brett Daniel Puett was arrested Friday and booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree murder, abandonment and concealment of a dead body and fraud in the death of 64-year-old Debra Lynn Childers. Childers’ son reported her missing in May, but it’s believed Childers was killed last September. Online court records didn’t list an attorney for Puett who could comment on his behalf.