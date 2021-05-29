Griner, Nurse help Mercury beat Wings 89-85

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Brittney Griner had 27 points and 15 rebounds, Kia Nurse hit five 3-pointers and finished with 21 points and the Phoenix Mercury never trailed in a 89-85 victory over the Dallas Wings on Saturday night. Griner was 12-of-16 shooting and added four assists. Skylar Diggins-Smith had 21 points, six rebounds and seven assists for Phoenix. The Mercury played their second game since guard Diana Taurasi fractured her sternum. She’s expected to miss about four weeks. Marina Mabrey and Arike Ogunbowale each had 24 points for the Wings.