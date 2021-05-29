Arizona reports 557 additional COVID cases, 19 more deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Saturday reported 557 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19 more deaths as the state’s pandemic totals increased to 880,466 cases and 17,628 deaths. The 19 additional fatalities were the state’s largest daily increase in deaths in more than two weeks and Johns Hopkins University data indicates that the state’s seven-day rolling average of daily deaths rose over the past two weeks . However, new fatalities for months have remained far below those recorded during the winter surge. COVID-19-related hospitalizations continued to range between 500 and 600, with 555 virus patients occupying inpatient beds as of Friday, according to the state’s dashboard.