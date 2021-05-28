Phoenix police: Dead newborn found in backpack near hotel

PHOENIX (AP) — A Phoenix Department spokeswoman says a dead newborn’s body was found Friday in a backpack under brush near a hotel close to Interstate 17 in north Phoenix. Sgt. Mercedes Fortune told local media outlets it wasn’t clear how the infant died and that the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine cause of death. Fire Department medics confirmed that the child was dead. No other details were released. Fortune said police would look at surveillance video to see who might have been in the area when the bag was left. She said investigators want to speak with anyone who might have seen something.