Phoenix police arrest man in connection with sexual assaults

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say they’ve arrested a man in connection with six sexual assaults dating to at least 2016. Authorities say 48-year-old Kedrin Wardell was arrested on Thursday in Chandler after DNA evidence connected him to four assaults. Police say they connected Wardell to two other sexual assaults without DNA evidence. Police say he was found near the site of an assault in July 2020 and matched the victim’s description of the assailant. Police say his DNA was collected and matched the 2020 assault, two in 2019 and one in 2016. Maricopa County jail records showed Wardell was in custody on Friday, and it was not clear if he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.