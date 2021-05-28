O’Neill homers in Cards’ win, D-backs lose 12th straight

PHOENIX (AP) — Tyler O’Neill hit a two-run homer for the second straight night, Nolan Arenado added a solo shot and the St. Louis Cardinals won 8-6 over the Arizona Diamondbacks, who have lost 12 straight games. The Cardinals jumped to a 4-0 lead in the first. Paul Goldschmidt had a sacrifice fly, Yadier Molina added an RBI double and O’Neill’s homer easily cleared the left field wall. The Diamondbacks have lost 21 of their past 24 games dating to May 4. It’s Arizona’s longest losing streak since 2004.