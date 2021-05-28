Los Angeles Angels extend spring stay in Tempe through 2035

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels will keep their spring training home in Tempe, Arizona, until at least 2035 after reaching a deal for an extensive renovation of Tempe Diablo Stadium. Tempe officials also unveiled plans for more than $50 million in comprehensive upgrades to the city-owned stadium, which is the oldest in the Cactus League. The first phase of renovations will include a three-story building on the third base side housing a new locker room for the Angels along with suites, team offices and a team store. The projected $20.9 million cost will be nearly split between the city and the team.