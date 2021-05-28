Lakers’ Caldwell-Pope has knee bruise, no structural damage

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers starting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has a mildly bruised left knee, and his availability is uncertain for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series against Phoenix. An MRI exam of Caldwell-Pope’s knee revealed no structural damage, the Lakers announced. Caldwell-Pope was injured in the third quarter of the Lakers’ 109-95 victory over the Suns. Caldwell-Pope averaged 9.7 points per game in the regular season, but he has struggled in the playoffs. He scored just five points in 26 minutes in Game 3. Caldwell-Pope was the Lakers’ third-leading scorer on their championship team last year.