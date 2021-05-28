Arizona wildfire destroys homes in remote mining town

BAGDAD, Ariz. (AP) — A wildfire has destroyed at least a dozen homes in a remote Arizona mining town. But authorities say firefighting crews halted the blaze’s advance with help from aircraft dropping water and fire retardent. The fire that started Thursday afternoon in the community of Bagdad about 100 miles from Phoenix prompted authorities to issue 570 evacuation notices. There were no immediate reports of injuries and there were conflicting reports about how many homes burned. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office estimated up to 30 homes were lost while state officials said 13 homes plus at least 10 other buildings were destroyed.