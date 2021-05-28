Cards’ Mikolas shut for 4-6 weeks, could pitch this year

PHOENIX (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas faces another lengthy layoff following an injury to his right forearm, though the team is hopeful that he’ll still be able to return and pitch this season. St. Louis manager Mike Shildt says Mikolas won’t throw for four to six weeks in an effort to let his arm heal. Mikolas has had two MRIs on his throwing arm and both agree that there is no sign of a flexor tendon tear or UCL injury. Mikolas was hurt in his first outing of the season on May 22 against the Chicago Cubs.