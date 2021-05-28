Arizona reports 807 additional COVID cases, 15 more deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Friday reported 807 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 15 more deaths, increasing the state’s pandemic totals to 879,909 cases and 17,609 deaths. The 807 additional cases reported Friday was the highest daily increase in two weeks. However, Johns Hopkins University data showed the state’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases dropping in the past two weeks from 649.3 on May 12 to 598.1 on Wednesday. The seven-day rolling average of daily deaths rose from 10.1 to 12.1 over the same period. Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients occupying inpatient hospital beds remained in the 500-600 range.