Arizona governor wants budget, vetoes bills to make point

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is tired of waiting for the Legislature to send him a state budget package and is making his point by vetoing a series of bills and saying he won’t sign any more until he gets a spending plan for the coming year. Friday’s move by the Republican governor came after a week of delays by the GOP-controlled Legislature as leaders tried to get enough votes to pass a budget they negotiated with Ducey. The House gave up trying on Wednesday and the Senate on Thursday, with both adjourning until June 10 unless they somehow wrangle the needed votes before then.