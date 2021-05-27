Wildfire burns structures, leads to evacuations in Bagdad

BAGDAD, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a wildfire has burned several structures in Bagdad, west of Prescott, and led to evacuations in the area. Yavapai County Sheriff’s officials say the wildfire started Thursday and quickly grew to 75 acres. Its cause is unclear and authorities don’t know how many homes or other structures have been burned. An evacuation center has been set up at the Hassayampa Elementary School in Wickenburg. Authorities say State Routes 96 and 97 are closed coming into Bagdad, located about 125 miles northwest of Phoenix.