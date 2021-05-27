Ugenti-Rita announces campaign for top Arizona elections job

PHOENIX (AP) — Republican Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita is running for Arizona secretary of state. The Scottsdale lawmaker has been one of the Legislature’s top advocates for more stringent election laws. She announced her campaign plans on Wednesday night. Ugenti-Rita sponsored a controversial bill that will purge people from the permanent early voting list if they skip two election cycles. The measure was signed this month by Gov. Doug Ducey. Ugenti-Rita faces state Rep. Mark Finchem in the GOP primary. Finchem has been a leading promoter of conspiracy theories claiming President Donald Trump’s loss in Arizona was marred by fraud. Democratic incumbent Katie Hobbs is widely expected to run for governor.