Navajos voice concern over plan to transfer uranium waste

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. nuclear regulators are considering a proposal to transfer 1 million cubic yards of waste from a former uranium mine in western New Mexico to a mill site less than a mile away as part of a cleanup effort. But indigenous activists and nuclear watchdogs say the proposal doesn’t go far enough in protecting the area and surrounding Navajo communities from more contamination. The deadline to comment on a draft environmental review of the proposal is Thursday. It will be up to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to make a final decision after considering the comments.