Navajo Nation reports 3 new COVID-19 cases: No more deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Thursday reported three new confirmed COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths. Tribal health officials said the latest figures pushed the total number of cases since the pandemic began more than a year ago to 30,815 on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. The known death toll now is 1,318. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said people must continue getting vaccinated, wear face masks and practice social distancing.