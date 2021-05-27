Molina’s double in 10th leads Cards past skidding D-backs

PHOENIX (AP) — Yadier Molina had an RBI double in the 10th inning that led the St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-4 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks, who have lost 11 straight games. The 38-year-old Molina ripped a one-out double down the left field line, just out of the reach of a diving Eduardo Escobar. The hit scored Paul Goldschmidt, who started the inning on second base. Daniel Ponce de Leon pitched a scoreless 10th to close the game. The Cardinals won despite blowing a 4-0 lead. Carlos Martinez took a no-hitter into the seventh inning.