Mesa woman dead after struggle over gun with her boyfriend

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Mesa have identified a woman who was fatally shot after a struggle over a gun with her boyfriend. They say 30-year-old Olga Hahne was found with a gunshot wound at an apartment around 4 a.m. Wednesday after officers responded to a shooting call. Police say Hahne was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after officers arrived. They say Hahne’s boyfriend, 34-year-old Michael Foster, was present at the time of the shooting. Foster told police that he and Hahne struggled over the gun, which caused it to fire. Police say Foster is facing a charge because he’s prohibited from possessing a firearm, but a possible charge involving Hahne’s death hasn’t been determined yet.