Cardinals’ Martinez has no-hit bid end in 7th inning

PHOENIX (AP) — Carlos Martinez’s no-hit bid ended in the seventh inning when the St. Louis right-hander gave up a leadoff single to Arizona’s Ketel Marte. Marte lined a single into left field that fell in front of Tyler O’Neill and Eduardo Escobar followed with a single to right. David Peralta then hit a double to deep left-center that scored Marte and chased Martinez from the game. The Cardinals still led 4-1. Martinez, a two-time All-Star, retired the first nine batters he faced, including six on strikeouts.