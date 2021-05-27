Arizona utility regulators advance new energy mandates plan

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona Corporation Commission vote moves the state closer to boosting the renewable energy requirement for state-regulated utilities, but under a slower timetable than under a previous proposal rejected by the panel. The 3-2 vote Wednesday restarts a rulemaking process to require that most of the state’s electrical providers get 100% of their power from carbon-free sources to limit carbon emissions and address climate change. The new proposal is based on a bipartisan compromise that would set a 2070 deadline. That’s 20 years later than the 2050 target in the previous proposal the commission rejected May 5.