Skip to Content

Arizona reports 764 new COVID-19 cases, highest in 2 weeks

9:58 am AP - Arizona News

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is reporting more than 700 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, the highest daily case total in nearly two weeks. The state Department of Health Services on Thursday found 764 new cases along with 18 more virus-related deaths. This brings Arizona’s pandemic totals to 879,102 cases and 17,594 deaths. The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide, however, remains the same at 545. Of those patients, 154 of them are in the ICU. Meanwhile, just under half or 45.8% of Arizona’s eligible population has been vaccinated. More than 5.8 million vaccine doses have been administered. Over 3.2 million people have received at least one dose. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content