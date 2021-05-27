Arizona reports 764 new COVID-19 cases, highest in 2 weeks

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is reporting more than 700 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, the highest daily case total in nearly two weeks. The state Department of Health Services on Thursday found 764 new cases along with 18 more virus-related deaths. This brings Arizona’s pandemic totals to 879,102 cases and 17,594 deaths. The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide, however, remains the same at 545. Of those patients, 154 of them are in the ICU. Meanwhile, just under half or 45.8% of Arizona’s eligible population has been vaccinated. More than 5.8 million vaccine doses have been administered. Over 3.2 million people have received at least one dose.