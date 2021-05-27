Arizona GOP looks to limit critical race theory trainings

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona lawmakers have voted to ban certain types of anti-racism training for government workers. Senate Republicans on Thursday joined a national conservative backlash against critical race theory, which seeks to highlight how racist policies of the past manifest today. Critics say it pits races against each other and teaches whites that they are responsible for past injustices. The measure has already passed the House and goes to Republican Gov. Doug Ducey. Meanwhile, the Senate rejected a proposal to fine teachers for failing to discuss all sides of “controversial issues.”