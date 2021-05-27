Arizona charge sought for woman accused in Idaho killings

PHOENIX (AP) — Police say a woman charged in Idaho with murder in the deaths of her two children should face an additional charge in Arizona in her estranged husband’s killing. Investigators recommended a conspiracy to commit murder charge against Lori Vallow Daybell in Charles Vallow’s death. He was killed in suburban Phoenix months before his son, 7-year-old Joshua Vallow, and stepdaughter, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, went missing. Prosecutors haven’t set a deadline for deciding whether to charge Daybell. Her lawyer Mark Means didn’t return a call for comment. Daybell and her new husband hold apocalyptic religious beliefs that prosecutors claim the couple used to justify the killings of both children.