Suspect arrested in 2 fatal stabbings in Phoenix last year

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix have arrested a suspect in connection with two fatal stabbings last year. They say 48-year-old Major McKenzie was taken into custody Tuesday on suspicion of two counts of second-degree murder. He’s jailed on a $2.5 million bond. Court documents show that McKenzie was accused of stabbing an unidentified victim 12 times on May 31, 2020. Authorities say items found near the scene were submitted for DNA testing and show McKenzie and the victim were there. Police say the second stabbing occurred on July 5 and a 37-year-old man was found with stab wounds to his chest. Witnesses told police that McKenzie was spotted in an alley after the second stabbing and had multiple knives strapped on his body and blood on his backpack.