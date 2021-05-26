Skip to Content

Pinal County deputies fatally shoot man in San Tan Valley

Pinal County Sheriff's Office

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office says deputies fatally shot an armed man after responding to reported domestic violence at a San Tan Valley home early Wednesday.

The office said in a statement that the incident involved a married couple and that aggressive actions by the husband toward deputies “forced deputies to use deadly force.”

According to the statement, the man had an unspecified weapon when deputies arrived.

The statement said the wife was transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries suffered during the domestic violence incident.

No identities were released.

