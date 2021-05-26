Pinal County deputies fatally shoot man in San Tan Valley

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office says deputies fatally shot an armed man after responding to reported domestic violence at a San Tan Valley home early Wednesday.

The office said in a statement that the incident involved a married couple and that aggressive actions by the husband toward deputies “forced deputies to use deadly force.”

This incident is still under investigation and more information will be released when it is available. — Pinal County Sheriff’s Office (@PinalCSO) May 26, 2021

According to the statement, the man had an unspecified weapon when deputies arrived.

The statement said the wife was transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries suffered during the domestic violence incident.

No identities were released.