Ole Miss overwhelms Oklahoma State to claim NCAA title

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Ole Miss finally has an NCAA title in women’s sports. Kennedy Swann and Andrea Lignell completed perfect weeks at Grayhawk Golf Club. The Rebels won four of the five matches against Oklahoma State to capture the title. Chiarra Tamburlini set the tone for Ole Miss with a 6-and-5 victory. That’s the largest margin in the final round since the NCAA switched to match play in 2015. Swann and Lignell faced Oklahoma State’s two best players, and that was the big difference in the Rebels’ victory.