Navajo Nation reports six new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported six new confirmed COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths. Tribal health officials say the latest figures pushed the total number of cases since the pandemic began more than a year ago to 30,793 on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. The known death toll now is 1,306. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez says people must continue getting vaccinated, wear face masks and practice social distancing.