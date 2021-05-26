Mickelson tries to focus at Colonial after historic PGA win

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Phil Mickelson never considered skipping the trip to Colonial. Only four days after becoming the oldest player to win a golf major, the 50-year-old Mickelson tees it up Thursday for the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge. Mickelson says he did allow himself to get distracted for a couple of days and relish winning the PGA Championship. Now the two-time champion at Colonial says he is trying to get back in the present. He is grouped in the first two rounds with defending champion Daniel Berger and local favorite Jordan Spieth.