Man convicted of lying in terror probe denied early release

PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge has denied compassionate release from prison for a Phoenix man convicted of making false statements to FBI agents and witness tampering during the investigation of a terror attack six years ago in suburban Dallas. The judge cited Abdul Khabir Wahid’s refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine when rejecting a claim that his HIV diagnosis and hypertension leaves him more vulnerable to the coronavirus. Wahid is serving a 5½- year sentence for convictions stemming from his conduct during the investigation of the 2015 attack on a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest in Garland, Texas. Authorities said Wahid wasn’t directly involved in the attack.