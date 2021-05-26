Glendale approves law providing LGBTQ anti-bias protections

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Phoenix suburb of Glendale has become the latest Arizona city to enact a nondiscrimination ordinance to provide protections to LGBTQ individuals and families.

The measure was approved Tuesday by the City Council.

It prohibits residents from being subjected to discrimination in housing, employment and places of public accommodations based on various factors. Those include race, ethnicity, disability, religion, sexual orientation and gender identity.

Other Arizona cities with similar local laws include Phoenix, Tucson, Mesa, Scottsdale, Tempe, Flagstaff, Sedona and Winslow.

Arizona does not have a state law prohibiting discrimination against LGBTQ people in employment, housing or public accommodations.