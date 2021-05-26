Coconino County, Flagstaff dropping COVID-19 mask mandates

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Coconino County in northern Arizona and its most populous city are dropping masking mandates they implemented last June to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy announced Tuesday that the city’s face-covering proclamation that took effect June 20 would end Wednesday, and the county Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to rescind the county’s mandate June 1. The Arizona Daily Sun reports that the county’s action affects only unincorporated areas. Deasy cited wide availability of COVID-19 vaccines and declining case numbers. Arizona on Wednesday reported 656 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths.